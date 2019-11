Saint Peter’s needs to be exorcised after it was defiled by Pachamama, Monsignor Nicola Bux , told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (November 10).When the very clergy enthrones an idol in a church, the Lord abandons it, and it will be necessary to bring him back, Bux explained.Therefore, “Cardinal Sarah, Prefect of Divine Worship, could perform an exorcism in Saint Peter's and thus purify the basilica."