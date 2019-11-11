Syria: Priest gunned down

Armenian Catholic priest Father Hovsep Bidoyan has been murdered (Monday, 11th November 2019) at the entrance of a church in eastern Syria.
Both Father Hovsep Bidoyan, from Qamishli, and his biological father were killed during a visit to the Armenian Catholic Church in Deir Ezzor, a city in eastern Syria.
The news was received this afternoon by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need.
It is not clear who is responsible for the killing or their motives.
The father was also a priest
