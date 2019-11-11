Syria: Priest gunned down

Armenian Catholic priest Father Hovsep Bidoyan has been murdered (Monday, 11th November 2019) at the entrance of a church in eastern Syria.Both Father Hovsep Bidoyan, from Qamishli, and his biological father were killed during a visit to the Armenian Catholic Church in Deir Ezzor, a city in eastern Syria.The news was received this afternoon by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need.It is not clear who is responsible for the killing or their motives.