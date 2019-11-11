Carmel of Nogoyá: The Brother of a Former Carmelite Speaks - Interview

(Sister Mary Theresa of the Eucharist [Silvia Albarenque])

Francisco, you are the brother of one of the former Carmelite nuns who accused Mother Maria Isabel of the Holy Trinity, the former prioress of the Discalced Carmelites of Nogoyá. What happened there?

What is the religious background of your sister?

Then, what changed?

(Mother M. Isabel of the Trinity in court)

Did this have an impact on your sister?

How old was Silvia during her time in the convent?

According to press reports the accusers said that their time in the monastery was “hell”. Why?

Why did Roxana not simply walk out?

How did she proceed?

Why was it impossible to leave the monastery?

(The church of the Carmel of Nogoyá)

You say that there were alarms, cameras, etc. Were these installations to keep the sisters in, or rather to keep intruders out?

The sisters had regular access to a confessor. Could he not help?

But there were other confessors? Why did they not talk to them?

Did you never visit your sister?

Were there never visitations from Church authorities?

(Francisco Albarenque, the brother of Silvia)

After they left the monastery, the accusers talked to the Argentinean outlet AnalisisDigital.com.ar ( Spanish ) which produced the scandal with an article entitled “The convent of suffering.” This title seems not to correspond to the truth as most of the sisters did not complain and are still in the monastery. Does the article represent the reality in the monastery? Were there abuses not mentioned in it?

Are these things “abuses” or are they “exercises of humility” which are part of religious life that somebody may choose or not choose?

If you say “she was not free to leave,” then I wonder what effective means of coercion the prioress had in order to enforce this. I have seen your sister on video. She is very eloquent and, in no way, she gives the impression to be a weak, manipulable personality. She could just have said, “Whether you like it or not, I will leave.” What could the prioress possibly have done against this? It’s hard to believe that somebody cannot escape, let us call it, the mobbing of a religious superior.

If these were “abuses” then the whole community participated in them, as it is impossible that what went on, remained hidden from them?

The local bishop said in front of the press: “They are all of full age”. Would you dispute this argument?