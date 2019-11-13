"Conservative" Bishop Rejects ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org, Viganò Joins It

Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer, Germany, dissociated himself from ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org with a November 13 press statement.
The initiative had mentioned him among only nine Cardinals and bishops who are critical of Francis’ Pachamama worship.
A cowardly Voderholzer replied that he “strongly rejects” this reference and doesn't accuse nor condemn Francis.
Brave Archbishop Carlo Viganò did the opposite. As the first bishop, he officially added his name to the initiative.
German media outlets (APA, Rheinische Post, Mittelbayerische) underlined that the Bavarian billionaire Gloria von Thurn und Taxis is among the hundred theologians and scholars who accuse Francis of paganism. Independent.ie asserts correctly that “Francis is accused of sacrilege.”
Voderholzer succeeded Cardinal Müller as the bishop of Regensburg. He is part of the "scientific committee" of the Benedict XVI Foundation.
