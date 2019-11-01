German Bishop Attacks Pachamama, Exposes Another Bishop By Name

Saint Bonifatius (+755) did neither dance around the Donar’s Oak nor embraced it, but cut it down and used its wood to make a cross and a chapel.Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer, Germany, said this in an October 31 homily. He presented Bonifatius in contrast to the recent Vatican Pachamama ceremonies which have “not been purified nor transformed” according to Catholic piety.Voderholzer further defended celibacy calling it impossible to create exceptional cases for second class regions, “In such an important questions there cannot and will not be only regional solutions.”Voderholzer then attacked a recent statement of Essen Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck who declared that access to the priesthood cannot depend on a Y-chromosome.However, the difference between man and woman cannot be reduced to "an Y-chromosome," Voderholzer observed saying that as a bishop Overbeck should have explained the Catholic teaching instead of restricting his view to genetics.