Great Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland Joins Wanderer

Joseph Matt has announced on TheWandererPress.com (November 1) that Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, will become a regular contributor to the Wanderer’s catechetical section “Our Catholic Faith.”
Matt writes about the bishop: “that man is double-backboned” commenting that this is “a much-needed commodity today, where spines are in short supply, especially within much of our Church leadership.”
Only past week Bishop Strickland rebuked the homosex activist James Martin for questioning biblical moral teaching that condemns homosexual fornication.
“When I was ordained a bishop almost seven years ago, I said I’d guard the Deposit of Faith entire and incorrupt. That’s what I’m trying to do. It shouldn’t be considered bold to simply uphold my promises. It’s a basic job description,” Matt quotes Bishop Strickland.
In August 2018 Strickland endorsed Archbishop Viganó’s allegations against Francis, “Let us be clear that they are still allegations but as your shepherd I find them to be credible.“
In November 2018 suggested that Catholic dioceses should not welcome the homosexual propagandist, James Martin.
In Februar 2019 he supported Cardinal Müller’s Manifesto of Faith.
In March 2019 Strickland defended Martyr Cardinal Pell, stating that Pell’s conviction illustrates a justice system that is "seriously corrupt” and that Pell's prosecution is a “religious persecution”.
