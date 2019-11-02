Amazon-Madness: “I Was Living in a Pristine Nakedness”

#newsVlqsfgidwq Picture: Pedro Casaldáliga, © Prelazia São Felix do Araguaia , CC BY-SA

Pachamama ideologists conducted on October 12 in Santa Maria in Traspontina church, a so called "Missa da Terra sem males" (“Mass of the Earth Without Evil”).Its author is the Spanish born Amazon-Bishop Pedro Casaldáliga Plà, 91. Although he never hid his very public heresies, John Paul II allowed him to continue for decades.The “Mass” was designed for the "martyrs of the Amazon.” According to Casaldáliga, they are “the martyrs whom we Christians have produced."The Mass texts were replaced by a self-accusation of the Christians and a celebration of an original innocence of the natives that was stained by the Church.During the “Penitential Act” of Casaldáliga’s Mass, a singer, representing the indigenous, sings: "I lived in an uncontaminated nakedness / playing, planting, loving / generating, being born, growing up / a pure nakedness of Life."The choir replies: "And we cover you / with malicious clothes. / We violate your daughters. / We have given you as a Moral / our Hypocrisy". Amen.Francis Cardinal Michael Czerny was present at the show. Apparently, he had nothing to object.