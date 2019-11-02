"Jesus Was not God": Cardinal Müller Not Satisfied With Vatican's Denial

Cardinal Gerhard Müller criticised the Vatican’s denial (October 9) of Francis reported statement that “Jesus was not God”.
During an October 30 homily in Englewood/Denver, Müller said “we should have heard that profession of faith coming immediately and directly from the lips of Peter’s successor himself, not just a Vatican press officer.”
Müller also criticised the Pachamamas which appeared at the Amazon Synod calling it a "grave abuse" to permit Pagan rites in the Vatican.
He explained that the Church took the best elements of the pagan cultures - like the insights of philosophers such as Plato and Aristotle - using them to explain the supremacy of Christ's revelation.
Picture: © Jolanta Dyr, CC BY-SA, #newsHxmijrfgue
Clicks169
- Report
Social networks