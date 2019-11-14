Bolivian Politician With Rosary: “Pachamama will never return”, “Bolivia belongs to Christ” (Video)

Luis Fernando Camacho, one of the leaders of the coup d’état in Bolivia, appeared with a rosary in his hand in a video entitled "#Christ is back in the Palace."
After the removal of Evo Morales' government, he stormed into the presidential palace saying in a speech: “Pachamama will never return to the palace, Bolivia belongs to Christ.”
Camacho is known for his regular references to "God's power." He also deposited a Bible in the government building in La Paz.
A lawyer, businessman and politician, he has been the chair of the Civic Committee of La Santa Cruz since 2019.
