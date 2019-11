Austrian Diocese Withwashes Homosex Pseudo Marriage: Gloria.tv Releases More Pictures

Graz diocese attempted to whitewash Father Michael Kopp who performed a pseudo-marriage for two lesbians.The shock pictures of the scandal were published by Gloria.tv and went viral on social media.Now, Gloria.tv published more pictures . They show that Father Kopps' performance was a mocking of the marriage rite which included the exchange of rings (article’s picture).Graz diocese is run by pro-homosex Bishop Krautwaschl . His speaker, Thomas Stanzer, told Kath.net (November 12) that Kopp presided a “liturgy of thanksgiving” for two “civilly married” women.He claimed that this was “not a sacramental liturgy” and referred to Amoris Laetitia (250) which demands "respect" for homosexuals and the avoidance of an "unjust" discrimination.However, Stanzer's argument is a straw man . This is not about "respect" or "unjust discrimination," rather, given the marriage simulation, about a lacking respect for marriage.