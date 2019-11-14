Austrian Diocese Withwashes Homosex Pseudo Marriage: Gloria.tv Releases More Pictures

Graz diocese attempted to whitewash Father Michael Kopp who performed a pseudo-marriage for two lesbians.
The shock pictures of the scandal were published by Gloria.tv and went viral on social media.
Now, Gloria.tv published more pictures. They show that Father Kopps' performance was a mocking of the marriage rite which included the exchange of rings (article’s picture).
Graz diocese is run by pro-homosex Bishop Krautwaschl. His speaker, Thomas Stanzer, told Kath.net (November 12) that Kopp presided a “liturgy of thanksgiving” for two “civilly married” women.
He claimed that this was “not a sacramental liturgy” and referred to Amoris Laetitia (250) which demands "respect" for homosexuals and the avoidance of an "unjust" discrimination.
However, Stanzer's argument is a straw man. This is not about "respect" or "unjust discrimination," rather, given the marriage simulation, about a lacking respect for marriage.
Album of all Screenshots
#newsIqbcjtxvkn
Clicks50
- Report
Social networks