Shock Pictures: Homosex Pseudo Marriage Staged In Austrian Church

Father Michael Kopp presided recently over a homosex pseudo marriage between two lesbians. The abomination took place in St. Margarethen parish church, Wolfsberg, Austria.
The parish belongs to Klagenfurt diocese which presently is without a bishop. The shock pictures went viral on social media among Polish Catholics (more pictures below).
Kopp has been until 2018 the head of the family office of Klagenfurt diocese. Since January 1, 2019 he holds the same position in the much bigger Graz diocese which is currently wrecked by pro-homosex Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl.
So have they excommunicated him yet? Has any bishop or priest said anything yet? Does any of the clergy care yet??!!!
Where's Alexander Tschugguel? (hero who threw Pachamama idols in the Tiber)
HE WONT BE EXCOMUNICATED BECAUSE CARDENAL SCHONBORN A SODOMITE IS PROMOTING THAT HE IS FROM THE FALSE church