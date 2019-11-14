Benedict XVI Publishes Prayer: „Faith Endangered”

The Catholic Faith is “endangered by a diminution, that subjugate it to the world's standards and thus deprives it of its greatness,” wrote Benedict XVI (June 8, published November 14) in a three-page prayer celebrating the 60th anniversary of Eisenstadt Diocese, Austria.
The prayer is an essay about the First World War, the end of the Austrian monarchy, and Saint Martin of Tours (+397) who was born in Szombathely, Hungary, in the Roman Province of Pannonia of which Eisenstadt diocese is a part.
Benedict XVI resumes, “Lord, help us in this hour to be and remain truly Catholic.”
He also prays for “generous bishops,” [yet he himself appointed many cowardly and mediocre men who subjugated the Faith to the world].
#newsBwhoxbeydk
Clicks249
- Report
Social networks