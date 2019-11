Benedict XVI Publishes Prayer: „Faith Endangered”

The Catholic Faith is “endangered by a diminution, that subjugate it to the world's standards and thus deprives it of its greatness,” wrote Benedict XVI (June 8, published November 14) in a three-page prayer celebrating the 60th anniversary of Eisenstadt Diocese, Austria.The prayer is an essay about the First World War, the end of the Austrian monarchy, and Saint Martin of Tours (+397) who was born in Szombathely, Hungary, in the Roman Province of Pannonia of which Eisenstadt diocese is a part.Benedict XVI resumes, “Lord, help us in this hour to be and remain truly Catholic.”He also prays for “generous bishops,” [yet he himself appointed many cowardly and mediocre men who subjugated the Faith to the world].