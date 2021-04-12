Great Prince Philip, God Bless You! R.I.P. Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh who died on the 9th of April was not a brain amputated, politically correct leftwing zombie. He became famous for his … More

Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh who died on the 9th of April was not a brain amputated, politically correct leftwing zombie. He became famous for his statement: "British women can't cook." By the way: What is the shortest book ever written? Answer: a British cookbook.



When the 13-year-old Andrew Adams told Philip, he wanted to go into space, Philip looked at him and replied: "You're too fat to be an astronaut." But when he saw a pensioner on a visit to the Charterhouse almshouse for elderly men, he told him, “You look starved."



To Malala Yousafzai , who campaigns for the right of Afghani girls to go to school without fear which was the case before the US sponsored Mujahideen took over the country, Philip said, “Children go to school because their parents don't want them in the house."



During his 1986 visit in China , Philip met the 21-year-old British student Simon Kerby, telling him, “If you stay here much longer, you will go home with slitty eyes." A British student who had trekked in Papua New Guinea and whom Philip met during an official visit in 1998, was asked by Philip, “You managed not to get eaten then?"



When Philip saw a fuse box during a tour of a Scottish factory in August 1999, he commented: “It looks as though it was put in by an Indian." He later clarified his comment: "I meant to say cowboys. I just got my cowboys and Indians mixed up."



When Philip met the President of Nigeria , who was dressed in traditional robes, on a visit in 2003, he told him: "You look like you're ready for bed." When he visited an Aboriginal culture park in the Queensland rainforests of Australia in 2002, he asked an Aboriginal businessman: "Do you still throw spears at each other?"



To the matron of a hospital in the Caribbean Philip said in 1966, "You have mosquitoes. I have the Press."