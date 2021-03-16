TRANS-Figuration: A Word on the Equality Act In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father takes a look at the Gospel reading on the Transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor. This event, … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father takes a look at the Gospel reading on the Transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor. This event, commemorated in the middle of Lent, speaks to the need to go through death and suffering that necessarily comes before the glory of heaven. Father draws the parallel, then, from the passion of Jesus Christ to the coming passion of the Mystical Body of Christ as evidenced by the coming Equality Act, which Father describes as a "whip that will be used to scourge the Church." As a pastor of a parish that includes a Catholic grade school, Father breaks down the horrific ramifications of this Act where Catholic moral teaching is concerned. Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: TRANS-Figuration: A Word on the Equality ActIn this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father takes a look at the Gospel reading on the Transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor. This event, commemorated in the middle of Lent, speaks to the need to go through death and suffering that necessarily comes before the glory of heaven. Father draws the parallel, then, from the passion of Jesus Christ to the coming passion of the Mystical Body of Christ as evidenced by the coming Equality Act, which Father describes as a "whip that will be used to scourge the Church." As a pastor of a parish that includes a Catholic grade school, Father breaks down the horrific ramifications of this Act where Catholic moral teaching is concerned. Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: remnantnewspaper.com/…ibe-today/free-remnant-updates Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: remnant-tv.com/user Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: shop.remnantnewspaper.com Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733/