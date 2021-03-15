GOD SAVE AMERICA: A Word on the Wrath of God In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the lessons of Goofus and Gallant--A.K.A., the Children of Light vs the Children of … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the lessons of Goofus and Gallant--A.K.A., the Children of Light vs the Children of Darkness--with respect to the coming justice of God. Citing the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Father explains how the temporarily victorious Children of Darkness are now trying to destroy the good in our nation and in our world. So, asks Father, why has God allowed this to happen? It's a question of God's justice. Even if the Children of Light had emerged victorious, that may not have been enough to save this country from the Wrath of God. God's justice against the Children of Darkness is coming but it will be an occasion of Grace for the Children of Light.