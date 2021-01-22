CANCELING TRUMP: Making America Globalist Again Condemning Riot at U.S. Capitol In this special report on the impeachment, Michael J. Matt takes a hard look at the disastrous attack on the U.S. … More





Condemning Riot at U.S. Capitol In this special report on the impeachment, Michael J. Matt takes a hard look at the disastrous attack on the U.S. Capitol building—an event which could have been financed by George Soros, so useful was it in the service of his globalist agenda. In any case, January 6, 2021 will surely live on in infamy if patriotic Americans do not denounce what happened without hesitation. And now they're going to impeach Donald Trump again. Why? Well, Patrick Buchanan argues that it's because "A conviction would strip Republicans of the right to reelect the man who got the largest number of votes in their party's history." By the way, Donald Trump released yet another video statement on January 13 which was blacked out by most media. Why? Because in that statement, Trump again condemns the breach of the Capitol, calls for the prosecution of those responsible and explains in no uncertain terms how it was diametrically opposed to everything the law-&-order President Trump stands for. Who supports the Capitol riot? Trump condemned it three times now and patriots all across America have denounced it as the new Reichstag fire--as Nero's burning of Rome and then blaming the Christians—as a massive blunder being used by the Left to try to crush Trump and his populist movement once and for all. This is no longer about the 2020 election. The impeachment is about making sure there will never be another MAGA rally in this country again. Plus, Michael consults Thomas More to show why and how we must not consider ourselves above the law and that, no matter what happens to the children of light, they can never behave like the children of darkness.