APOSTOLIC EXPLOITATION: Post-Amazon Damage Control

Can a Catholic in good conscience vote for the twice-divorced Donald Trump? Rush Limbaugh comes under fire for suggesting that America may not be ready for President Buttigieg and the First … More

#UniteTheClans #AmazonSynod #ResistFrancis #ToHellWithVaticanII Can a Catholic in good conscience vote for the twice-divorced Donald Trump? Rush Limbaugh comes under fire for suggesting that America may not be ready for President Buttigieg and the First Gentleman. Is this homophobic, or just a simple statement of fact? Plus, what in the world happened to the Amazon Synod project? Michael says that YOU happened! There was so much opposition coming from the ranks of faithful Catholics that, at least for the moment, Team Francis had to put married priests and women deacons plan on the back burner. So much for the vaunted ‘synodal process’! At this point, the Amazon Synod looks more like an Amazon dumpster fire. Michael closes with a call for worldwide resistance against the Francis Revolution, which is more vulnerable than ever right now. Do you agree? Please help us with Remnant TV: Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home