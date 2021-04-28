BOMBSHELL: Vatican Invested In Abortifacient Pills

The Holy See invested funds in pharmaceutical companies which produce the “morning after pill” that will kill children after conception, anti-Church Italian broadcaster Rai3 reported (April 26, video below).The shares, worth €20 million of the Swiss pharmaceutical companies Roche and Novartis were however sold in 2016 when the Vatican’s auditor, Libero Milone, reported the investment to senior Church officials.Roche is the second largest and Novartis the fifth-largest pharmaceutical company of the world.Milone was fired by Francis in 2017. He said that the Vatican’s investments “did not correspond to the social doctrine of the Church." He also claimed that the Iran used the Vatican for "questionable money schemes."In January 2015, these shares increased massively in value when the value of the Swiss Franc jumped over night by 10%.