Via Catholic Sat: At General Audience Pope Francis expresses "tremendous sadness" at those who turn a Synodal Path into "a human society, a political party" where "changes are made according to … More

Via Catholic Sat: At General Audience Pope Francis expresses "tremendous sadness" at those who turn a Synodal Path into "a human society, a political party" where "changes are made according to majority or minority but the Holy Spirit is not there", adding, this is "not the Church, not synodality"