STUPID IDEAS: Why The Great Reset Will Fail NEW PODCAST: "Michael J. Matt Show" remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/more/the-michael-j-matt-show Join the Remnant League of the Sacred Heart: …More
STUPID IDEAS: Why The Great Reset Will Fail
NEW PODCAST: "Michael J. Matt Show" remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/more/the-michael-j-matt-show Join the Remnant League of the Sacred Heart: remnantnewspaper.com/…league-of-the-sacred-heart-new-remnant-underground Hey, remember 'contact tracing'? Whatever happened to that? Joe Biden's mask mandate never happened, either. What gives? Even Team Gates is falling apart. Did the lunatics at Davos jump the shark? In this edition of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt talks good news. With mask mandates collapsing all over the country, and Blue state governors losing in court, there's an opportunity to push back against the COVID Stupid. Michael explains how even France is slowly loosening restrictions, while little Ireland brings up the rear. In fact, post-Catholic Ireland is almost as tyrannical as post-Catholic Canada--two countries run by little men as maniacal as Joe Stalin but now with the technology to make the Orwell happen. By the way, Justin Trudeau est un petit homme extrêmement ennuyeux. Meanwhile, DeSantis, who's a Catholic, is ignoring the Florida bishops' protest against his lifting of all COVID restrictions. So, now that Grandma can get vaxxed anytime she wants to, the anti-science bishops get to go pound sand. Right? Michael also talks COVID's MASSIVE silver lining: Modernist, liberal, progressive Christianity--especially in the Catholic Church--was exposed over 2020 and is now on life support, while traditionalists are gaining strength and numbers all over the world. Michael closes with a truly amazing sign of hope out of Poland, where the Sign the Cross transforms one of the children of darkness into a child of light... and it's all caught on video.
