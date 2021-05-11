Clicks3
GEORGE FLOYD's NEIGHBORHOOD: Michael Matt Live in Minneapolis Michael Matt goes live, just two days before the 2020 Presidential Election to kick off this last battle in the war to save America! …More
GEORGE FLOYD's NEIGHBORHOOD: Michael Matt Live in Minneapolis
Michael Matt goes live, just two days before the 2020 Presidential Election to kick off this last battle in the war to save America! Plus, Michael visits the place where George Floyd was arrested and died in Minneapolis. Finally, Steve Bannon gives Michael Matt some last-minute advice on how we can still win this election. Visit remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php for daily updates! And don't forget to subscribe to Remnant TV at remnant-tv.com
