Bishop Schneider: Francis’ God "Wills" Pachamama Cult

Francis’ Abu Dhabi declaration leads to the conclusion that "God wills" Pachamama paganism, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told Raymond Arroyo (November 7, video below).
However, he stressed that Abu Dhabi contradicts Divine revelation, “The only true religion willed by God is the Catholic Church.”
Asked about buzzwords like “synodal approach,” Schneider explained that they serve to promote an agenda which consists in a further Protestantisation of the Church, and in introducing new doctrines and new practices.
Schneider, visibly saddened and worried about the current “dark times,” asked to pray in reparations for the “sins of the high clergy who betray today Christ.”
