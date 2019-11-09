The Logo of the German Bishops' Synodal Way: "On the Way to the Swastika"

The Synodal Way of the German bishops published its logo: a rainbow cross with an arrow at the end of the left arm.
At the Friday presentation of the logo in Bonn, Cardinal Reinhard Marx described it as a "signpost" standing for "departure, renewal and orientation."
Karin Kortmann, the vice-president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), who was also present, said that it was "not a closed signpost," but referred to a "joyful expectation" of what is coming.
Rorate Caeli found the logo fitting: “It looks like a Latin cross in the process of becoming a (rainbow) swastika.”
Shortly after the logo was published, a further development appeared on the Internet, representing a labyrinth leading to hell.
I wonder how much the German Bishops' conference paid the PR consultants for that logo?