Becciu Starts Civil Action Against Slander Media

Cardinal Becciu will take L’Espresso to court, he has announced.L’Espresso belongs to the anti-Christian Repubblica.it, Francis’ favourite oligarch newspaper, which the Vatican feeds with information.Becciu writes that L’Espresso has “deliberately massacred and deformed my image as a man and a priest” and caused a “planetary damage.”L’Espresso called Becciu “under investigation” although he never received any judicial communication either from the Vatican nor from Italian justice, he was accused of having given Church money to his family, and of having influenced the Pell trial.Becciu’s comment: “All fake.”