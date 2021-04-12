Clicks1
Santa Rosa de Lima The Dominican tertiary, Rose of Lima, was canonized on 12 April 1671, by Pope Clement X. This is the 350th anniversary of her canonisation; she is the first Catholic born in the …More
Santa Rosa de Lima
The Dominican tertiary, Rose of Lima, was canonized on 12 April 1671, by Pope Clement X. This is the 350th anniversary of her canonisation; she is the first Catholic born in the Americas to be declared a Saint. This statue of St Rose is at Santa Sabina, the Dominican headquarters in Rome.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
The Dominican tertiary, Rose of Lima, was canonized on 12 April 1671, by Pope Clement X. This is the 350th anniversary of her canonisation; she is the first Catholic born in the Americas to be declared a Saint. This statue of St Rose is at Santa Sabina, the Dominican headquarters in Rome.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr