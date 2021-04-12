Santa Rosa de Lima The Dominican tertiary, Rose of Lima, was canonized on 12 April 1671, by Pope Clement X. This is the 350th anniversary of her canonisation; she is the first Catholic born in the … More

The Dominican tertiary, Rose of Lima, was canonized on 12 April 1671, by Pope Clement X. This is the 350th anniversary of her canonisation; she is the first Catholic born in the Americas to be declared a Saint. This statue of St Rose is at Santa Sabina, the Dominican headquarters in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr