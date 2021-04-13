Clicks3
Prayers at the Tomb of Blessed Margaret of Castello Photo of a postcard showing members of the Institute of the Blind praying at the tomb of the Dominican tertiary, Blessed Margaret of Castello. She …More
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
