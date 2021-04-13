Prayers at the Tomb of Blessed Margaret of Castello Photo of a postcard showing members of the Institute of the Blind praying at the tomb of the Dominican tertiary, Blessed Margaret of Castello. She … More

Prayers at the Tomb of Blessed Margaret of Castello



Photo of a postcard showing members of the Institute of the Blind praying at the tomb of the Dominican tertiary, Blessed Margaret of Castello. She is patron of the blind, disabled, and unborn.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr