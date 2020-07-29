Chinese Hackers Took Over Vatican’s Mail Servers

Chinese hackers infiltrated the Vatican’s computer networks, reports NyTimes.com (July 28). The attack was detected by Recorded Future, a firm based in Somerville, USA.The series of intrusions began in early May.One attack was hidden inside a document that appeared to be a legitimate letter from the Vatican to Msgr. Javier Corona Herrera, the chaplain who heads the study mission in Hong Kong.The letter carried a message from Cardinal Pietro Parolin about Francis' sadness on the death of a bishop. It was linked to malware giving access to the computers of the Hong Kong church offices and the Vatican’s mail servers.