Only in July 2020, Francis moved the Colombia born Monsignor Mauricio Rueda Beltz, 50, to the Apostolic Nunciature in Portugal.Rueda’s face has become very famous because from February 2016 to June 2020 he was in charge of papal travel.After less than half a year, Francis moved Rueda back to Rome (December 17), appointing him as the Under-Secretary of the Section for the Diplomatic Staff of the Holy See of the Secretariat of State.