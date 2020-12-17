Christmas: Cardinal Sarah Allows Celebration Of Up To Four Masses

The Liturgy Congregation headed by Cardinal Robert Sarah allows priests to celebrate up to four Masses on Christmas (Decree below).The multiplication of Masses should encourage the participation of the faithful at the liturgy. The Latin December 16 decree claims a “worldwide spread of the pandemic.” It therefore grants the bishops to allow priests to celebrate up to four Masses on December 25, January 1 and January 6.According to Canon Law, a priest may celebrate no more than three times a day.