Is Becciu's Case Melting Away? Marogna Wins Again

An appeal court ordered the annulment of all precautionary measure against Cecilia Marogna, 39, whom the media nicknamed “Lady Becciu”.
Marogna was arrested on October 13, but freed on October 30 after her appeal was granted. Since then, she was obliged to presented herself regularly to police and had her passport confiscated.
The Vatican request for extradition will be decided on January 18, but it is unlikely that it will be granted.
Marogna is accused of having embezzled Vatican money which she received for “secret humanitarian operations” in Asia and Africa.
Picture: Becciu © Mazur, CC BY, #newsIptzwyaumg
