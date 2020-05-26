Nuns Celebrate End Of Ramadan With Muslim Song

Three Indonesian nuns congratulated their Muslim employees and neighbours for the end of Ramadan by singing the Indonesian Eid-al-Fitr song “Selamat Lebaran” with the tabernacle behind them.A video vent viral on social media (below). The sisters belong to the Jakarta Daughters of the Mother of the Sacred Heart.Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, a Muslim, called the sisters' voices "angelic."The song says things like "the day of victory has arrived", "let's forgive each other," "happy Eid."