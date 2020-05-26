Nuns Celebrate End Of Ramadan With Muslim Song

Three Indonesian nuns congratulated their Muslim employees and neighbours for the end of Ramadan by singing the Indonesian Eid-al-Fitr song “Selamat Lebaran” with the tabernacle behind them.
A video vent viral on social media (below). The sisters belong to the Jakarta Daughters of the Mother of the Sacred Heart.
Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, a Muslim, called the sisters' voices "angelic."
The song says things like "the day of victory has arrived", "let's forgive each other," "happy Eid."
#newsZduptopwuo
Clicks38
- Report
Social networks