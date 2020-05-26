The Perfect Solution for Receiving Communion – But Will Rigid Ideology Allow It?

Julio Loredo presented on MessaInLatino.it (May 25) eucharistic tweezers as the ideal way of distributing Holy Communion in times after the coronavirus.
Already in 1576, during the plague in Milan, Saint Charles Borromeo encouraged their usage.
The priest takes the golden tweezers from a paten and approaches the faithful who kneel at the altar rail. They open their mouths wide and put their heads back.
The consecrated host is dropped into their mouth from a certain height, without any physical contact between the priest and the faithful.
The biggest adversary of this natural solution is a rigid ideology that wants Communion in the hands at any cost, even at the price of transmitting diseases. The hands are the part of the body most exposed to viruses.
#newsPeelvnwfwe
Clicks9
- Report
Social networks
Tweezers are not suitable.
In Portugal, parishes reopen for Mass next weekend but many require that parishoners book seats in advance.
Reports show that many parish Priests and Parish councils have decided on the use of long medical tweezers to distribute Holy Communion instead of placing it on the tongue.
Things have sure changed from the time of Saint Charles Borromeo who distributed Holy …More
In Portugal, parishes reopen for Mass next weekend but many require that parishoners book seats in advance.
Reports show that many parish Priests and Parish councils have decided on the use of long medical tweezers to distribute Holy Communion instead of placing it on the tongue.
Things have sure changed from the time of Saint Charles Borromeo who distributed Holy …More
Tweezers are not suitable.
In Portugal, parishes reopen for Mass next weekend but many require that parishoners book seats in advance.
Reports show that many parish Priests and Parish councils have decided on the use of long medical tweezers to distribute Holy Communion instead of placing it on the tongue.
Things have sure changed from the time of Saint Charles Borromeo who distributed Holy Communion during a plague
In Portugal, parishes reopen for Mass next weekend but many require that parishoners book seats in advance.
Reports show that many parish Priests and Parish councils have decided on the use of long medical tweezers to distribute Holy Communion instead of placing it on the tongue.
Things have sure changed from the time of Saint Charles Borromeo who distributed Holy Communion during a plague