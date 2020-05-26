German Priest "Blesses" With BOG BRUSH (Video)

Father Peter Leick, the pastor of Wadgassen (Trier Diocese) and chaplain of the Hostenbach Katholische Jugend, performed a "joke blessing" with a toilet brush and a toilet paper roll. Leick belongs to the "conservative" spectrum.The background: During the coronavirus crisis, groups and personalities produce videos in which toilet paper rolls - having become coronavirus cult objects - play the chief part.Unfortunately, the "Catholic Youth" starts the video in the church's sanctuary with Father Leick in cope and biretta at the altar.First, he throws a roll of toilet paper towards the benches. Then he "blesses" with a toilet broom and another toilet paper roll.The roll is caught by an altar boy, sitting in the confessional with a beer bottle and sunglasses. He throws it further.Over several stages, it finally reaches a group of adult altar girls. They catch the roll, put it over their candles and carry it in procession back into the church.