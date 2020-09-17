Cardinal Müller: Synodal Way Is “Apostasy from the Faith"

The German Synodal/Suicidal Way aims "at a further secularisation of the Church," says Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller in an interview book to be published on 22 September:“They focus on topics with which they think that they can score points in the public opinion of the western world."According to Müller, the regional Bishops' Conferences display wishful thinking, open heresy, unrealistic demands and now and then also Catholic doctrine.Müller warns of a Church as a "merely human organisation with purely inner-worldly goals."He qualifies the Synodal Way as an “apostasy from the right faith."