Historical Church Burnt Down in Chile

A mob set fire (January 3) to St Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Santiago, Chile.Masked criminals surrounded the church, set fire to a vehicle parked outside, put fire inside the church and blocked arriving firemen so they could not quench the fire in time.The church was built 1876 and has been used since 1975 to serve the spiritual needs of the police force.Assumption church and Veracruz church which were set on fire last November, are in the same area of the city.