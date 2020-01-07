Cardinal McCarrick Has Moved from Kansas Friary

Days ago, former Washington D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick left on his own accord the Kansas Capuchin friary where he had been living since 2018.He moved to a residential community of priests who have been removed from ministry, CatholicNewsAgency.com (January 7) writes.Both the Kansas friary and McCarrick had been concerned that a forthcoming McCarrick report, due to be released in the near future, would bring disruptive media attention to the friary.McCarrick’s new location remains undisclosed. According to CNA it is “rather secluded and away from public attention.”