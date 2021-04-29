University Microbiologist: Vaccines DON'T HELP Against Air-born Infections Like Covid

Corona: False Alarm?

It's an illusion to believe that Covid-vaccines are efficient and do protect, the Thai-German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, explains on TheNewAmerican.com (April 15, Video below).Bhakdi is a former professor at Mainz University where he headed the Institute of Medical Microbiology (1991-2012).A pro-vaxxer and co-author of, he explains that vaccines - like the one against pneumococci - can prevent a dissemination of a virus, but the Coronavirus reaches the lung cellsIt doesn't disseminate through the blood, so the vaccine produced antibodies which float in the bloodstream cannot eliminate them. For forty years he has taught university students that it is “virtually impossible" to protect against air-born infections.Bhakdi clarifies that healthy people below 70 years are very unlikely to die of Covid-19. The Stanford Professor of Medicine, John Ioannidis, famous for his "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False," has shown that the infection fertility rate for people under 70 is in the order of 0,05%, meaning that out of 10,000 infected people at most five will die.To be effective, a vaccine must reduce this number to less than five, but there is no clinical trial that could verify this. Vaccines are, Bhakdi adds, not about protection against a cough or a cold but about protection against a severe illness or death.“I don't want a possibly letal vaccine that may protect me against getting a cold. Do you?” - Bhakdi asks.