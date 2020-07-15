One Petition More: 50 Signees Welcome Viganò's And Schneider's Questioning Vatican II

More than fifty priests, scholars, and journalists thanked Archbishop Viganò and Bishop Schneider in an Open Letter (published July 15) for their criticism of Vatican II.
Among them are the US Judge and commentator Andrew Napolitano, the former German MP Willy Wimmer, and Catholic writers such as Roberto De Mattei, John Hunwicke, Peter Kwasniewski, Taylor Marshall, Father Cor Mennen, Henry Sire, Marco Tosatti, Aldo Maria Valli, and John-Henry Westen.
The petition notices that Viganò and Schneider disagree about Vatican II but are a model for a respectful debate which should deal with questions like,
- Is religious liberty a right willed by God?
- Is Christ's Church identical with the Catholic Church?
- What is the relationship between the papal primacy and "collegiality"?
- What about the scandals and errors originating in Vatican II?
Picture: © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsJphrnvniak
Clicks133
- Report
Social networks
I like it but I am not sure what good Petitions do?