St Ambrose of Milan

"O God, who made the Bishop Saint Ambrose a teacher of the Catholic faith and a model of apostolic courage, raise up in your Church men after your own heart to govern her with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Ambrose (7 Dec). Mural (with a rather pointed quotation!) from the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in San Francisco.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr