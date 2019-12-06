Saint Nicholas

"St Nicholas, we glorify and magnify you as the hope of all Christians, speedy helper, fervent intercessor, good shepherd, a fountain of miracles, a defender of the faithful, a most wise teacher, a … More

"St Nicholas, we glorify and magnify you as the hope of all Christians, speedy helper, fervent intercessor, good shepherd, a fountain of miracles, a defender of the faithful, a most wise teacher, a feeder of the hungry, provider of the naked, healer of the sick, liberator of prisoners, gentle tutor of children, support of the aged, abundant riches of the poor and needy... St Nicholas, as a watchful and good shepherd, protect us from enemies and pestilence, earthquakes and famine, flood and fire, the sword and invasions, and, in all our misfortunes and afflictions, give us a helping hand to open the doors of God’s compassion; for we are unworthy to look upon the height of Heaven because of the multitude of our sins. St Nicholas, we bend the knees of our broken and humble heart to our Maker, and ask your fatherly intercession lest we perish with our sins. Deliver us from all evil. Direct our minds and strengthen our hearts. Graciously help us to live a peaceful life and see the good things in the land of the living, glorifying the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit, now and forever. Amen." This statue of St Nicholas is from the church named after him in Ghent, Belgium.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr