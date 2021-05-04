Son of Former Polish Prime-Minister Laisised

Tymoteusz Szydło who was ordained a priest in May 2017 for Bielsko-Żywiec Diocese, Poland, has been laicised.
His ordination encountered a big media interest as his mother Beata was the Polish Prime-Minister at the time. Szydło’s First Mass was broadcast by Catholic TV Trwam and attended by leading Polish politicians. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Protestant, wrote a congratulatory letter. Szydło also celebrated a Mass in the Old Rite.
In September 2019, he was to begin his ministry at the parish of St Maximilian the Martyr in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) but in August he announced that he was granted a leave of absence. In December he declared that he would leave the priesthood.
Szydło explained in a statement. "My reputation as a priest is shattered by rumours and speculations. I am also pained to say that I have not been able to overcome my crisis of faith and vocation."
In March, his name disappeared from the list of priests available on the website of the Bielsko-Żywiec diocese. A spokesman for the diocese refused to comment saying one should ask Szydło directly, “or more precisely, his lawyer - this is how he wishes it.”
In the past, Szydło’s lawyer, Maciej Zaborowski, denied rumours that his client “had a child,” and threatened those spreading gossip about Szydło’s private life with civil action.
Now, Szydło works at Bieruń ERG-Folie, a manufacturerer of polyethylene films, whose shareholders are Daniel Obajtek, a Polish politician and businessman, and Szydło’s mother.
