Revenge? Bishop Transfers 38 Priests

Mysore Bishop Kannikadass William Antony, 55, southwest India, has transferred 38 priests without consulting them, reports BangaloreMirror.IndiaTimes.com (June 8).37 of them accused William in July 2019 in a letter to the Indian Nuncio of corruption, fathering a child, and other things. Even a complaint was filed with police but nothing seems to have come out of that.The signatories were removed and assigned to remote villages. The dioceses has about 130 priests.It's unclear whether the accusations against the bishop are right, however, there is usually no smoke without fire.