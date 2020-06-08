Clicks37
Riots: Carmelite Nun Offers Wisdom From the Spray Can (Video)

A Carmelite nun who belongs to the Daughters of St Elias in Cincinnati, USA, sprayed two slogans on cardboards which are covering windows of their convent, while George Floyd demonstrators passed along the house.

The monastery is still in foundation. The nun wrote standing on a ladder in full habit: “God is love.”

She added, “The world will change when hearts change.”

