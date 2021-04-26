The Catholic Church Is “The Indispensable Church” "Western civilization owes far more to the Catholic Church than most people - Catholics included - realise. The Church, in fact, built Western … More

"Western civilization owes far more to the Catholic Church than most people - Catholics included - realise. The Church, in fact, built Western civilization" -Thomas E. Woods writes in this excellent book "How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilisation". Woods calls the Catholic Church "the indispensable Church".



Woods points out that "the spirit of learning" remained alive in the monasteries after the end oft he Roman Empire, "The monks played a critical role in the development of Western civilization." None had a greater impact on the monastic way of life and its commitment to expand the culture of the nation than St. Benedict of Norcia. It would be difficult to find any group anywhere in the world whose contributions were as indispensable as those of the Catholic monks.



The Cistercians , reformed Benedictines founded by Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, were known for their technical sophistication. By the 12th century, they had developed waterpower to run machinery for crushing wheat, sieving flour, fulling cloth and tanning. They had made progress in the almost unknown field of metallurgy. Until the 17th century, Cistercians were the leading iron producers in the Champagne region of France.



In England, Richard of Wallingford who was the Abbot of the Benedictine monastery at St. Albans whose church is now Anglican, designed an astronomical clock which could accurately predict lunar eclipses, and whose accuracy would not be improved for another two centuries.



The papacy was often instrumental in founding the first universities in Europe. Innocent IV was central to the founding of Oxford University in England in 1254. Papal chartered university degrees were respected throughout Christendom; those of the monarch, only in the kingdom where they were issued. So the papacy was instrumental in establishing an international scientific community.