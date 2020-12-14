Cardinal Burke: Forces of the 'Great Reset' have used COVID to advance 'evil agenda' Raymond Cardinal Burke delivered a powerful homily for Saturday's celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lady of … More





Raymond Cardinal Burke delivered a powerful homily for Saturday's celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Video from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.) Full story:



Note: Burke translates his message into Spanish throughout the homily. Cardinal Burke: Forces of the 'Great Reset' have used COVID to advance 'evil agenda'Raymond Cardinal Burke delivered a powerful homily for Saturday's celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Video from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.) Full story: alphanewsmn.com/…-covid-to-advance-evil-agenda/ Note: Burke translates his message into Spanish throughout the homily.