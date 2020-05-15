Müller: "Should I Say with Blind Trust in Authority, that Everyone Has Only the Best Motives in Mind?"

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller spoke in Peru personally with involuntarily sterilised men and women who were cheated of their health and happiness with money and false promises:“Why should this be a 'conspiracy theory'?" he asks in Die Tagespost (May 14th) after signees of the Viganò Appeal were accused of this.The mantra of "conspiracy theory" is for Müller a tactical game to denounce those who think for themselves: "Who are you supposed to believe when one conspiracy theorist accuses the other of fake news?”Müller mentions the public threat [by American oligarchs] to force seven billion people to be vaccinated, even though the vaccine has not been sufficiently tested:"No one can be forced to believe that a few 'philanthropic' super billionaires have the best programs to improve the world just because they have succeeded in accumulating a huge private fortune."Müller also refers to the problem of public surveillance, which is not justified if it aims at a "total control of privacy."He asks whether in this context he should just say “in a gullible way and with blind trust in authority" that everyone has only the best motives in mind.America and China are mutually blaming each other "and perhaps take precarious measures that have directly nothing to do with the pandemic.