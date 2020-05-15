How Anonymous? Viganó Wants to Unmask the Unmasked

The coronavirus concerns not only health issues but has social, economic, political, and religious implications, Archbishop Viganò writes on LifeSiteNews.com (May 14).He predicts a future, when "powers" which think that "there is no higher authority than themselves," will control the governments and the Church. Viganò denounces “plans for a New World Order” promoted by international groups "that must be unmasked, understood, and revealed.”It must however be said that the "powers" who flood the countries with decadence, leftwing judges, illegal immigrants, and trillions in debts, are all but "anonymous."