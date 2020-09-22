"Going to the End of the Line for the Glory of God" Homily: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone 9.20.20

Homily on the Plaza of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone 25th Sunday of Ordinary Time, September 20, 2020 On the occasion of the Free the Mass Eucharistic… More

Homily on the Plaza of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone 25th Sunday of Ordinary Time, September 20, 2020 On the occasion of the Free the Mass Eucharistic Processions and Mass on the Plaza.