Covid-Resistance: Protestant Preacher Calls Policemen “Nazis", "Gestapo" (Video)

The Polish Preacher Artur Pawlowski of the Protestant Community Kings Glory Fellowship in Alberta, Canada, successfully expelled police who tried to close down his April 3 service.Pawlowski published a video about the incident, showing how he yells at six officers, “Please get out, get out of this property, immediately get out.” The policemen were already standing in the church.“Out of this property immediately until you come back with a warrant. And, "I don’t want to talk to you.”“Out, you Nazis. Gestapo is not allowed here. Gestapo is not allowed. Out. Do you understand English? Get out of this property. Out Nazis.”