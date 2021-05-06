APPEAL by Cardinal Zen and more: Against the effort to destroy marriageby the german synodal path

5 May 2021S. Pii V Papæ et Conf.The German Synodal Path, initiated in 2019, has been, during the past two years, fertile ground for the planning and subsequent homogenization of ideas and theories that are blatantly contrary to the immutable and perennial Magisterium of the Holy Catholic Church, founded by the Divine Savior on the solid rock of the Apostles (Mt 16:18). The errors being spread include the declared attack on the Priesthood, both by means of the effort to abolish eccelsiastical celibacy as well as imposing the ordination of women, and also the declared attack on Marriage, intentionally attacking the indissoluble union between a man and a woman and imposing and equating sodomitic unions with the love that Our Lord Jesus Christ has elevated to the dignity of a Sacarament.In this regard, the Catechism of the Catholic Church defines that “the matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring” (1601).To the contrary, the German clergy, beginning with the hierarchy, with few exceptions, scandalously departing from the constant teaching of the Church, suggest, among other things, the demolition of Marriage, since they have announced that on 10 May there will be a day of “blessing” for all lovers, including, as expected, homosexual lovers, in clear contempt of the Responsum of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of 22 February 2021 to a dubium on the blessing of same-sex couples. In the Vatican document, published in many languages, one reads that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable ones, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” restating that “the Church […] does not and cannot bless sin.” It is reported that there are already more than 2500 priests, deacons, and other pastoral agents associated with this initiative, which demonstrates a manifest aversion to the Tradition of the Church and to the norms she stipulates.According to the Code of Canon Law, schism is defined as “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him” (c. 751) thus incurring excommunication latae sententiae on all those who promote it. All this makes one think that the German Synodal Way is daily tending towards becoming a step towards declared schism and heresy.Concerned about this sad situation, we Pastors of the Catholic Church and faithful laity committed to the defense of the Truth of the Faith, ask the Holy Father to take the necessary measures to put an end to these drifts of the German Synodal Path and, if necessary, to apply the appropriate canonical sanctions against the promoters of this tremendous deviation from both doctrine and communion with the Keys of Peter.On the other hand, we call for the same day 10 May to be an international day of prayer and reparation for all the offenses and sacrilegious actions committed by the deviant Pastors of the German Church, asking for the recitation of the Litany of the Sacred Heart, in public or in private, and, when possible, that the Holy Mass pro remissione peccatorum be offered, as well as Holy Communion in reparation.PRELATES1. Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong2. Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan3. Bishop Marian Eleganti, Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Chur, SwitzerlandPRIESTS4. Fr Miguel Coelho, Archdiocese of Évora, Portugal5. Fr José Andrade, Archdiocese of Braga, Portugal6. Fr Duarte Sousa Lara, Diocese of Lamego, Portugal7. Fr Manuel Vaz Patto, Diocese of Coimbra, Portugal8. Fr Hélder Ruivo, Diocese of Aveiro, Portugal9. Fr Armin Maria Kümin, Order of the Holy Cross, Portugal10. Fr Manuel de Pina Pedro, Diocese of Leiria-Fátima, Portugal11. Fr Gerald E. Murray, Archdiocese of New York, USA12. Fr Tiago Ribeiro e Pinto, Diocese of Setúbal, Portugal13. Fr Samuele Cecotti, Osservatorio Van Thuan sulla Dottrina Sociale della Chiesa, Diocese of Trieste, Italy14. Fr António Alexandre de Oliveira, Diocese of Campo Limpo, Brazil15. Fr Alfredo Maria Morselli, Archdiocese of Bologna, ItalyLAWYERS16. Ives Gandra da Silva Martins, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil17. Miguel da Costa Carvalho Vidigal, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil18. Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, Lawyer, Coimbra, Portugal19. Carlos Vitor Santos Valiense, Lawyer, Bahia, BrazilJOURNALISTS AND EDITORS20. Marco Tosatti, Journalist, Rome, Italy21. Fabio Scaffardi, Journalist, Florence, Italy22. Eugene Rosenblum, Editor-in-Chief of Trailway, Russia23. António Carlos de Azeredo, Editor, Porto, Portugal24. José Barbosa Soares, Editorial Adviser, Porto, PortugalHEALTH PROFESSIONALS25. Teresa Kaufeler, Psychiatrist, Österreich, Austria26. Joana Luísa Nigra de Castro e Sousa de Noronha, Doctor, Lisbon, Portugal27. Nelson Machado da Silva Lima, Neurosurgeon Physician, Belém do Pará, Brazil28. Maria Cabral Martins, Nurse, Master in Mental and Psychiatric Health at the Escola Superior de Enfermagem do Porto, Porto, Portugal29. Elzbieta Agnieszka, Nurse, Rome, Italy30. Salvador Olazabal, Psychologist, Faculdade de Psicologia e de Ciências da Educação da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal31. Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, Psychologist, Coimbra, PortugalTEACHERS AND PROFESSIONALS32. Armando Alexandre dos Santos, University Professor, Graduated in History and Philosophy, PhD from Universidad de Alicante, Piracicaba, Brazil33. Michael Hesemann, Historian and author, Neuss, Germany34. Stanislaw Strutynski, President of Una Voce Russia, Russia35. Elena Mancini, Teacher, Linz, Austria36. Ricardo Luiz Silveira da Costa, University Professor, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil37. Ibsen José Casas Noronha, University Professor, Coimbra, Portugal38. Pedro Affonseca, President of Centro Dom Bosco and graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil39. Álvaro Mendes, Vice-President of the Dom Bosco Center and PhD in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil40. Bruno Mendes, Director-General of Centro Dom Bosco, PhD in Administration from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil41. Giuseppe Sorrentino, Retired Mathematics Teacher, Avezzano, Italy42. Eduardo Almeida, Degree in History from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal43. João Augusto Lobato Rodrigues, Economist, Master in Regional Development and PhD student in Social Management, Belém do Pará, Brazil44. Alexandra de Almeida Tété, Manager, Degree in International Relations, Porto, Portugal45. Amadeu Fernandes, Mechanical Engineer, Viseu, Portugal46. Corrado Gnerre, C3S National Guide, Benevento, Italy47. Diogo de Campos, Translator, Viana do Castelo, Portugal48. Luís Ferrand d’Almeida, Degree in Guide-Interpreter by the Instituto Superior de Novas Profissões, Viseu, Portugal49. Maria da Graça Poças da Cruz Marcelino, BA in History from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Viseu, Portugal50. Maria do Carmo Olazabal, Biomedical Engineer, Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal51. Maria Francisca Gomes, Multimedia Designer, Faculdade de Belas-Artes da Universidade de Lisboa, Porto, Portugal52. Paula Andrea Caluff Rodrigues, Architect, Master in Cultural Heritage and PhD student in Communication, Language and Culture, Belém do Pará, Brazil53. Pedro Sinde, Librarian, Degree in Philosophy from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Mirandela, Portugal54. Miguel Lançós de Sottomayor, Navy Officer, Lisbon, Portugal55. Lara Enge Maggione, Agronomist, Lisbon, Portugal56. Nicolau Pinto Coelho, Degree in Architecture from the Faculdade de Arquitectura da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal57. Barbara Lambiase, Graphics, Diploma in Media, Munich, Germany58. Giuseppina Nigro, Retired, Rome, Italy59. Giovanna Ruggeri, Housewife, Lumezzane, Italy60. Alessandra Perfetti, Unemployed, Degree in Philosophy from Università degli Studi di Milano and degree in Clinical Psychology from Università degli Studi di Torino, Macerata, Italy61. Enrico Donà, Father of 4, Innsbruck, Austria62. Elena Martinz, Mother of 4, Innsbruck, Austria63. Mauro Reginato, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria64. Martina Pappagallo, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria65. Günther Hofer, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria66. Federica Sparpaglia, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria67. Maurizio Seghieri, Father of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, Italy68. Irene Ibellani, Mother of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, ItalySTUDENTS69. Afonso de Almeida Tété Machado, Medical Student at the Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas Abel Salazar, Porto, Portugal70. Francisco José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal71. Henrique José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal72. Camila Caluff Rodrigues de Lima, Law Student, Belém do Pará, Brazil